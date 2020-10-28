Jon Stewart to return with new current affairs show for Apple TV+

Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new current affairs series for Apple TV+.

The former host of The Daily Show is set to front the new show for Apple TV+. Stewart left The Daily Show back in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will “run for multiple seasons” and will put “Stewart back in the anchor’s chair as he explores a host of topics at the [centre] of both the national conversation and his own advocacy work.”

The as-yet-untiled show will be an hour long, with each episode focussing on a single topic. As well as hosting, Stewart will executive produce the show via his Busboy Productions company.

Since leaving The Daily Show, Stewart has appeared infrequently on The Late Show, directed a film and undertook a comedy tour with Dave Chapelle.

Apple first announced its streaming platform, Apple TV+, last year.

The streaming service built on from Apple’s existing Apple TV application with programmes available on demand (both online and offline), based on an ad-free subscription model.

Last week, Bruce Springsteen released his Apple TV documentary Letter To You early.

The musician took to Twitter to call out to Apple TV to push forward the release by a day, with the film initially due to premiere on October 23.

“Alright, E Streeters… enough waiting! @AppleTV, how about we release #LetterToYouFilm a little early?” Springsteen wrote, to which the streamers replied, “Anything for Bruce’s fans.”

The film’s release coincides with that of the album, which NME gave five stars.

The review said: “A powerful synthesis of past and present, ‘Letter To You’ shows us the strength that can be found in sorrow. The result is Springsteen’s finest album since 2002’s ‘The Rising’.” Letter To You is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.