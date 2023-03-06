Joseph Quinn hits out at “disgusting” ‘Stranger Things’ trolls for bullying co-star

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has called out online trolls for bullying his co-star Grace Van Dien.

The actor played the fan-favourite character Eddie Munson in season four of the hit Netflix series and shared his early scenes with Van Dien, who played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the first episode.

After the last season was released in July 2022, Van Dien found herself the subject of relentless negative comments.

Quinn addressed those comments during a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con over the weekend, calleing the harassment “awful”.

He said: “I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place. It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.

🔴 Joseph Quinn during his panel at #LCCSpring talking about the harassment that Grace Van Dien is experiencing pic.twitter.com/bvF8M0eAwD — best of joseph quinn (@bestofjosephq) March 5, 2023

“It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks.”

Quinn is set to star in A Quiet Place: Day One, a spinoff prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut later this year alongside Lupita Nyong’o.

Meanwhile, the Stranger Things star recently said that he doesn’t think Munson will return, saying that his character “seems pretty fucking dead to me”.