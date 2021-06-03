Jupiter’s Legacy will not get another season on Netflix, creator Mark Miller has confirmed.

The characters from the show, however, will return in a different format on the network for a live adaptation of Miller’s Supercook series.

Talking to Deadline about his decision to take Jupiter’s Legacy in a new direction, Miller said: “Jupiter’s Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine, and so I’m happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back.

“Given where we’re going next, we’ve made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter’s Legacy saga.”

He continued: “We’re confident we’ll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great.”

Miller also paid tribute to the show’s team, saying he was “really proud” of their “amazing work” on season one.

“I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world, and the answer is to see what the supervillains are getting up to. I’ve always loved crime stories, from Scorsese to Tarantino, and supervillains are always the most fun part of any superhero story,” he added.

“To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.”

In a four star review of Jupiter’s Legacy, NME wrote: “Millar is rarely short on good ideas. The premise here is one of his very best. In fact, the central theme of Jupiter’s Legacy is right there in the title; how will a new generation of superheroes fare in the shadow of their hero parents?

“What we have here is another small-screen comic book adaptation that brings its ideas as big as its heroes’ muscles.”