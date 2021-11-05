K-drama producers on international recognition: “What sells in South Korea sells globally”

Several K-drama producers have spoken up about the growing recognition of South Korean entertainment internationally.

In a new feature by The New York Times, veteran members of the South Korean entertainment industry – such as Crash Landing On You executive producer Jang Young-woo and production house Studio Dragon CEO Kim Young-kyu – commented on the blossoming popularity of Korean content.

Jang, who also co-directed or co-produced shows like Mr. Sunshine and Sweet Home, said that he and his team “didn’t have a global reaction in mind” when creating those shows. “We just tried to make them as interesting and meaningful as possible.”

“It’s the world that has started understanding and identifying with the emotional experiences we have been creating all along,” he added, before noting that the main “takeaway” he has had from the success of Korean entertainment is that “what sells in South Korea sells globally”.

Meanwhile, Kim alluded that the expansion of Korean content to overseas markets has been a natural progression of the industry, noting that “our domestic market is too small, too crowded. We needed to go global.”

Their comments come after the huge international success of recent original Korean series, such as Squid Game, the Han So-hee vehicle My Name and romantic drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

In other K-drama news, Jin of BTS is set to release the solo song ‘Yours’, his contribution to the OST of Jirisan as the show’s new theme song. tvN has also stated that it plans to “use it as the main title track and bring more focus to the drama” once it is released..