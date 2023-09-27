Kang Ha-neul says joining ‘Squid Game’ season two “has not put more pressure on me”

Kang Ha-neul has opened up about how he feels about appearing in season two of Netflix’s smash hit K-drama series, Squid Game.

In a new interview with The Korea Times, Kang Ha-neul revealed that people often ask him how he feel about “appearing on such a big series” such as Squid Game. However, the actors says he would tell them that he “feel[s] the same” as usual.

“Honestly, I always have the same feelings toward my work and joining Squid Game season two has not put more pressure on me,” he added. Kang Ha-neul is one of several actors joining the upcoming second season of the K-drama, alongside former Big Bang member T.O.P, ex-IZ*ONE member Jo Yu-ri and more.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kang Ha-neul spoke about reuniting with, which will hit local cinemas on October 3. The pair had previously starred in the 2015 film Twenty.

“While shooting 30 Days, I could see that both of us have become more relaxed and experienced,” the actor mused. “We did not rush and we were able to enjoy the entire process of filming.”

He also revealed that he has found the script for 30 Days “so interesting” that he ended up reading it “in one go”. “[I] thought director Nam Dae-jung and other actors would be able to take it to the next level by contributing their own ideas,” he said.

In other Squid Game news, Lee Byung-hun revealed that the popular Netflix K-drama series was originally planned to only have one season. The actor also spoke about the script for season two of Squid Game, saying that it made him feel like series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is a “true storyteller” and a “genius”.