Kate McKinnon on leaving ‘SNL’: “My body was tired”

Kate McKinnon has opened up about leaving Saturday Night Live.

The actor and comedian left the show at the end of season 47 earlier this year, alongside Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney.

McKinnon said her farewell at the start of the show with another edition of her long-running Close Encounters sketch, which concluded with her saying, “Earth, I love you. Thanks for letting me stay a while.”

Now, McKinnon recently told Ryan Seacret and Kelly Ripa about her decision on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I thought about it for a very long time, and it was very, very hard,” she began.

“All I ever wanted to do in my whole life was be on Saturday Night Live. So, I did, I loved it, I had the best decade, and then I was just like, my body was tired, and I felt like it was time.”

When asked whether she will be tuning in for the new episodes later this year, McKinnon replied: “I don’t know what I will do. I don’t know that I can watch the show yet because it’s too emo because I miss everyone so much. “It’s my family. It’s too emo. So, I think I’m just going to take The Bachelorette and watch it.”

Elsewhere, a UK version of Saturday Night Live is reportedly in the works at Sky. The network is owned by Comcast, the same parent company who owns NBC.