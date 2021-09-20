Kate Winslet celebrated her “middle-aged, imperfect, flawed” Mare Of Easttown during her Emmys 2021 acceptance speech.

Earlier tonight (September 19), the actor won the award for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the role of Mare in the HBO show.

As she walked onto the podium to collect the trophy, she said, “Mum, mum, they’re standing up – oh my god, thank you so much!” in reference to the standing ovation she was given.

Winslet went on to praise her fellow nominees, who included I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, Genius: Aretha’s Cynthia Erivo, WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen and The Queen’s Gambit’s Anya Taylor-Joy. “I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees,” she said. “In this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you. I’m proud of all of you.”

She continued to pay tribute to Mare Of Easttown, calling it a “cultural moment” that “brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic”. The star thanked the show’s writer and creator Brad Inglesby for creating her role of Mare, who she described as “a middle-aged, imperfect, flawed mother”. “You made us all feel validated, quite honestly,” she added.

The Crown and Ted Lasso led the winners at the Emmys 2021 tonight, with the former taking the most awards of the night with a total of eight. You can see all of the winners at the Emmys 2021 here.

Meanwhile, in August, Winslet spoke about the possibility of Mare Of Easttown returning for a second season, saying Inglesby had “some very cool ideas” about where it could go next. “Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens,” she said.

“I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”