Kate Winslet goes viral for helping young journalist in their first interview

Kate Winslet has been praised for a viral clip of her supporting a nervous young interviewer.

The star is currently busy promoting Avatar: The Way Of Water, and found herself opposite a kid who admitted to being a little anxious as it was her “first time” conducting an interview.

“This is your first time doing it? OK, well, guess what?” Winslet said, leaning forward and speaking to the interviewer. “When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be.”

She continued: “So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, this is going to be a really fantastic interview. And you can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.”

The young journalist agreed with the Titanic star, who added: “You got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Watch the clip below.

Kate Winslet boosting the confidence of a young journalist is the adorable content you need to see today 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/sWYhZ0YRkt — Metro (@MetroUK) January 9, 2023

Avatar: The Way Of Water made $1billion (£831m) at the global box office within just 14 days of its release.

It was the fastest film to pass the milestone in 2022, and only the third film to do so that year after Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion.

In a four-star review NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a science experiment. It really does need to be seen on the biggest screen possible through a pair of awkward 3D glasses. Unlike its predecessor though, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”