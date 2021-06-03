NewsTV News

Kate Winslet refused director’s offer to airbrush ‘Mare Of Easttown’ sex scene

"Don't you dare"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet in 'Mare of Easttown'

Kate Winslet refused director’s Craig Zobel’s offer to airbrush her body in a sex scene from Mare of Easttown.

As reported in the New York TimesWinslet claimed that Zobel offered to edit a scene in which Winslet showed a “bulgy bit of belly”.

Winslet refused and told Zobel: “Don’t you dare.”

Winslet also said she sent back promotional material for the drama twice because she felt it had been airbrushed too much.

Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet stuns as a smalltown cop. CREDIT: HBO

Winslet said: “I’m like: ‘Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.

“I said to my husband [Edward Abel Smith]: ‘Am I OK with that? Is it all right that I’m playing a middle-aged woman who is a grandmother who does really make a habit of having one-night stands?’ He’s like: ‘Kate, it’s great.’”

The actor added: “Listen, I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman – I will be 46 in October – I guess that’s why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters.

“She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we’re starved of that a bit.”

In a four-star review of Mare Of Easttown, NME wrote: “Come for the smalltown mystery that grips as much as it depresses. Stay for the magnetic performance from a real screen legend.”

Mare Of Easttown is now streaming on NOW in the UK and on HBO Max in the US.

