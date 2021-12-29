Kate Winslet says that a potential second season of Mare Of Easttown could focus on police brutality in America.

The hit HBO drama, which premiered earlier this year, follows a small-town detective (Kate Winslet’s Mare) as she investigates the murder of teen Erin McMenamin. Winslet went on to win Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2021 Emmys for the performance.

Though a second season of the show has yet to be confirmed, Winslet has previously spoken about the possibility, and opened up in a new interview with the Guardian about possible storylines for a second outing.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure these atrocities which have existed in the police force here and in America will find their way into the stories we tell.

“One hundred percent. You can’t pretend these things haven’t happened. It’s horrible, isn’t it? This moment in time. It’s horrific.”

She added: “You can hear me, I can’t quite find the words because we all feel so betrayed and powerless. We have to turn this moment into something meaningful.

“We have to use our voices on behalf of people who don’t have one. That matters to me now in ways that hadn’t even crossed my mind in my 20s.”

Back in August, Winslet spoke about the possibility of Mare Of Easttown returning for a second season, saying the show’s creator Brad Inglesby had “some very cool ideas” about where it could go next. “Creatively, Brad has shared some very cool ideas. We will see what happens,” she said.

Advertisement

“I also have to figure out if I can do it. Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

Mare Of Easttown was named among NME‘s top 10 TV shows of 2021, with a four-star review writing: “Grumpy, bullish and beaten down after years of tragedy, Sheehan is one of Winslet’s bleakest characters yet. She’s also one of her best. Puffing on an electronic cigarette as the drama slowly unfolds (she faces losing custody of her young grandson, too), Mare has a special type of resilience needed to survive in a male-dominated line of work, where every one of her decisions is scrutinised more than a male colleague’s would be.

“Come for the smalltown mystery that grips as much as it depresses. Stay for the magnetic performance from a real screen legend.”