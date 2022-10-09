‘Kath & Kim’ returning for two-part reunion special ‘Our Effluent Life’

Channel Seven have finally confirmed the return of Kath & Kim, slating a two-part reunion special for sometime next month.

An exact release date for the special – titled Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life – is yet to be announced, though Seven has confirmed it’ll air on its primary free-to-air channel in November, with a simultaneous release on streaming platform 7plus.

The news came alongside a 30-second preview for the special, revealing the return of all five main characters – including Kel Knight (Glen Robbins), Brett Craig (Peter Rowsthorn) and Sharon Strzelecki (Magda Szubanski), alongside the core pair of Kath Day-Knight (Jane Turner) and Kim Craig (Gina Riley).

Little is known about the plot, but it’s shown in the preview that Day-Knight became “stanky rich” in the years since the series ended. It picks up 10 years after the series’ theatrical film adaptation, Kath & Kimderella, and 15 years after the main series wrapped in 2007.

Have a look at the preview for Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life below.

Speaking to 7News, executive producer Rick McKenna said: “It’s fascinating and delightful to see audiences around the world still loving Kath & Kim after 20 years. It was great fun getting the team back together, plenty of laughs all around, which we look forward to sharing very soon.”

The sentiment was echoed by Angus Ross – Seven’s chief content officer, handling entertainment programming – who added: “Since I was a young lad, I’ve admired the elegance and poise of Kath Day-Knight – and her clowning glory. In fact, it’s safe to say she was my first crush.

“From high-couture to yoga, Kath and Kim have had an immeasurable impact on the world. While I still find it difficult to look Kath in the eyes without blushing, it is an honour to be able to reunite them with their adoring fans.”

Rumours of a Kath & Kim reboot have circulated for years, but amped up over the past year. Earlier this year, Woman’s Day reported that crew members had been spotted at “Chateau Kath” – the Melbourne house where the series was filmed during its original run – prior to its demolition in May.

Renowned as one of Australia’s most iconic – and quotable – sitcoms, Kath & Kim ran for a total of four seasons, its first three on the ABC and the last on Seven. There was also a telemovie, Da Kath And Kim Code, released in 2005. While the show was acclaimed throughout its run, the Kath & Kimderella film was largely panned by critics.