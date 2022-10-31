Kathy Burke tells Elon Musk to “fuck off” over Twitter verification plans

Kathy Burke has told Elon Musk to “fuck off” following reports that he’s planning to introduce paid verification on Twitter.

Musk, who recently finalised his acquisition of the social media platform, is said to be planning to charge $19.99 for a new Twitter Blue subscription. As reported by The Verge, this means current verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.

According to the report, employees working on the new features were told on Sunday (October 30) that they had to hit the deadline of November 7 to launch the revised subscription, or they will be fired.

Musk has yet to confirm the plans, although he’s been clear in the months prior to his acquisition that he wanted to revamp the verification system. On Sunday (October 30), Musk tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

In response to the reports, Burke tweeted: “Musk can fuck off with his idea of charging blue tickers. I give my all to this hell site for FREE. Cheeky bitch should be paying ME. Don’t need the poxy thing anyway.

“He may take our vibes but he’ll never take our memedom.”

A number of celebrities have quit Twitter following Musk’s acquisition. On Saturday (October 29), Shonda Rhimes posted: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Singer Sara Bareilles wrote: “Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me.”

Musk – who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla – finalised his £44billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday (October 27), after first offering to buy the platform back in April.