Keanu Reeves reportedly in talks to star in Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ series

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Martin Scorsese’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, it has been reported.

According to Deadline, the Matrix actor is in negotiations to appear in Hulu’s upcoming take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. It will mark Reeves’ first major US TV role.

The big-budget adaption of The Devil In The White City has been through various stages of development since Leonardo DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book back in 2010. DiCaprio, who serves as an executive producer on the project, previously set it up as a feature at Paramount.

Hulu announced in 2019 that it was developing the show. Scorsese is also exec producing alongside Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher. Todd Field is lined up to direct the first two episodes of the limited series, which will be produced by Paramount TV Studios, ABC Signature and Appian Way.

In 2020, Sher told Deadline that Castle Rock and Manhattan creator Sam Shaw was working on the adaptation.

“The Devil In The White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893,” an official synopsis reads.

“It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical ‘Murder Castle’ on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women.

“The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.”

Keanu Reeves recently reprised his role of Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the hit sci-fi franchise.

During a recent interview, the actor said that there are no plans to make another sequel. “I would say that Lana [ Wachowski, director] would not do another Matrix,” Reeves explained.