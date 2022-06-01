‘It’s A Sin’ star Keeley Hawes on her character: “You have to have sympathy”

It’s A Sin star Keeley Hawes has reflected on her character from the beloved drama, saying “you have to have sympathy”.

In a new video interview with NME, which you can watch above, Hawes reflected on her career and the legacy of the show.

“The thing about that show in general was that so much of it was so painful and so moving,” she said. “That cast were such good friends and really cared about each other. All of them were loosely based on real characters.

“The writing was so good that it was all just really there for us. You don’t have to imagine those things because they’re there and you’re in that world.”

On her character specifically, Ritchie’s disapproving mother Valerie, Hawes added: “You have to have empathy and sympathy for the characters you’re playing. I did feel for Valerie. She was a woman of a certain time about to lose her son.

“She didn’t deal with it well but lots of people have been in touch and have said that their own mothers have said, ‘Did I do enough?’ That sort of impact has made it so worthwhile.”

Earlier this year, Russell T Davies teased a potential sequel series which would involve Jill and Roscoe in the present day, fighting against young boys being manipulated online.

Reviewing It’s A Sin, NME wrote: “Some parts will put a lump in your throat, while others will get you in the gut. But It’s a Sin isn’t just sad – it’s also vibrant, evocative and daring.”

Keeley Hawes stars in The Midwich Cuckoos, which debuts on Sky on June 2.