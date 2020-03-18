Kelis to host food competition show ‘Cooked with Cannabis’ on Netflix

Kelis is to co-host a new cooking competition on Netflix that will see professional chefs battle it out to make culinary masterpieces using cannabis as an ingredient.

The ‘Milkshake’ singer will be joined by Portland-based chef Leather Storrs for the new series, which airs on April 20 (4/20, of course!) and runs for six episodes.

During each episode, three chefs will work against the clock to create a three-course meal based around themes that range from world cuisine to futurist food.

The winner of each episode bags $10,000 prize money. A different group of dinner guests get to sample each course and give their opinions, which of course feeds into the final decision on the winner.

According to Food & Wine, the first season’s guest list includes former talk show host Ricki Lake, actress Mary Lynn Rajskub, and rappers Too $hort and El-P.

“Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. It’s granular, educational, heartfelt and smart,” Storrs told the publication.

I'm really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix!! As a chef, I was intrigued by the food + as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today's society. I hope you all will tune in, it'll be a good time! We launch on 4/20! pic.twitter.com/zLzOvsTAO8 — KELIS (@kelis) March 18, 2020

“The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie.”

Kelis said that the chance to work on the show “kind of came to [her],” but she was surprised by how much of an impact it made on her. “It moved your heart in ways you didn’t expect it to, because it is so culturally important,” she said.

“In this country, there are so many things that have been used systematically to oppress groups of people, so this could be all fun and games, but you look at it and go, you know what, this is important. People’s lives have been affected in a really positive and negative way, and how do we take some control back?”

Storrs added: “Many of the chefs used the plant in non-psychoactive ways: as a flavouring, as a puree in fresh tortillas, or blended into a flour,” he said. “This is a show for food people, for stoners and for folks that are curious about both.”

In other news, Kelis was in the midst of celebrating the recent 20th anniversary of her debut solo album ‘Kaleidoscope’ before the coronavirus pandemic forced her to postpone a number of shows, including one in London on March 17.