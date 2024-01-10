Kelsey Grammer hoping for Diane’ to return in next season of ‘Frasier’

Kelsey Grammer has revealed that he would like Cheers co-star Shelley Long to star in the Frasier reboot.

Frasier Crane’s character was introduced in the third season of sitcom Cheers, initially as a love interest for Long’s character, Diane Chambers.

Long did reprise her role in the original Frasier series in dream sequences, and then properly in season three in the episode, ‘The Show Where Diane Comes Back’.

Speaking with Kelly Clarkson, Grammer shared that while “the bar is closed”, referring to the main setting for Cheers, which shares its name with the show, he “would like to see Diane come back”.

He explained: “Just for one of those reasons for Frasier to be able to put something to bed, to end up with a nice thing.”

“When I first got the role,” he continued, “the key to Frasier for me was that he loved her with his whole heart, that he loved with all of his being. And that actually defined who he is.”

“He’s been that way ever since. He just goes in wholeheartedly with everything — and that’s what makes him funny.”

Despite no suggestions of a Cheers comeback, the Frasier reboot is set in Boston, where Cheers took place, seeing Frasier’s character return from his hometown of Seattle.

Grammer shared the reasons for this, saying: “Actually, in a dream, I said, ‘Oh he’s gotta go back to Boston. He hasn’t finished. He didn’t leave Boston the right way’”, referring to the titular character of the reboot.

He continued: “I thought in this one, the thing with Diane didn’t work out, Lilith and he got divorced, his son has been in Boston ever since, so I thought he’s got stuff he’s gotta do in Boston still.”

In other news, Clarkson and Grammer performed together on last night’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.