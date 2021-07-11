Kelsey Grammer says ‘Frasier’ reboot may not include original cast

The new series of Frasier is unlikely to include any of the original cast beyond Kelsey Grammer’s titular character, the actor has stated in a new interview.

Speaking to WNBC New York, Grammer offered some clues as to where the reboot may take radio host Frasier Crane, who was originally a character in Cheers before starring in the spin-off series that ran from 1993 to 2004.

“He thinks he’s gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction,” Grammer said of the character. “And he ends up rich beyond his dreams.”

Advertisement

Among the details was the revelation that, although Grammer had “reached out to everybody,” original recurring cast members David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon) and Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle) have all so far declined to join the new project.

Watch the interview below:

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father in the show, died in February 2018. When asked about how the story would adapt the story to his absence, Grammer said: “We intend to deal with that some in the first episode.”

Official news of the show’s revival via Paramount+ was confirmed in February this year, with Grammer saying he was “gleefully” anticipating “sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane”.

Last month (June 28), Friends star Lisa Kudrow explained why she was fired from Frasier before landing her breakout role of Phoebe Buffay.

Advertisement

The actor was cast as radio producer Roz Doyle in Frasier before the show began in 1993, but she was let go three days into filming the pilot episode.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Kudrow said: “I wasn’t right for the part, for the chemistry of the group. That wasn’t working. But I did think, ‘Oh, I am not this guy’s [Frasier director James Burrows’] cup of tea.’”