Kieran Culkin roasts Pedro Pascal in Golden Globes speech

Actor Kieran Culkin jokingly called out Pedro Pascal during his Golden Globes acceptance speech last night.

Culkin, 41, won the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO hit, Succession.

During his speech, he acknowledged his nomination for a Golden Globe award more than two decades ago, for Igby Goes Down. He then thanked Succession for giving him the opportunity to be nominated again and eventually win, having been nominated four times for the award.

After humbly telling the applauding audience to “sit down” he joked his way through the acceptance speech, before sharing, “I’ve been here [the Golden Globe Awards] a couple of times, it’s nice, but I sort of accepted that I was never gonna be on the stage, so this is a nice moment.”

Quickly after the sentiment he added in, “Suck it Pedro, sorry, mine,” while casting a glance toward The Last Of Us actor, who was nominated in the same category.

The camera panned to Pascal who laughed before breaking into what seemed to be fake tears. The acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game of the same name was nominated for three awards at the ceremony, however was unsuccessful in all three.

Succession, however, had another hugely successful year, taking home four of the nine awards for which it was nominated, including Best Television Series – Drama.

Sarah Snook, who portrayed another of Logan Roy’s four children, Shiv, was awarded Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, while Matthew Macfadyen was crowned for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television, for his role as Tom Wambsgans.

Culkin then continued to thank those involved in Succession, before expressing gratitude to “three amazing women in [his] life”, his manager, his wife and his mother.

Along with Succession, Oppenheimer was heavily praised at the Golden Globes, winning five of the seven awards for which it was nominated.