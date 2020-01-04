Killing Eve renewed for season 4 before season 3 has aired

Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season months before the third series begins airing.

The hit BBC series was the most watched show on BBC iPlayer in 2019, with 40.3 million viewing requests. Its second season, broadcast last year, saw the largest growth in viewership since the final season of Breaking Bad in 2013.

Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said: “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years [via The Hollywood Reporter].

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

She added: “Season 3 lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Killing Eve explores the relationship between a British intelligence officer (Sandra Oh) and a psychotic assassin (Jodie Comer).

Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the first series, which aired in 2018, while Fennell stepped in for series two. Suzanne Heathcote has written the forthcoming third series.

The programme is nominated for Best Drama Television Series and Best Actress in a Drama Television Series (Jodie Comer) at tomorrow’s (January 5) Golden Globe Awards.

Killing Eve will return to BBC One later in 2020.