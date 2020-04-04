New trailer for ‘Killing Eve’ season 3 released – watch it now

The makers of Killing Eve have announced that the third season is going to be released two weeks early – you can view a new trailer below.

Stateside fans of the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-fronted psychopath drama will no longer have to wait until April 26 to see what happens next as the eight-part series will now air on BBC America and AMC on April 12.

Foe UK fans, the new episodes will stream weekly at 6am from April 13 on BBC iPlayer, and then on Sunday nights on BBC One from April 19.

New episodes of #KillingEve will stream weekly at 6am from Monday 13th April on @BBCiPlayer, and then on Sunday nights on @BBCOne from 19th April. And you can watch Series 1-2 right now, right here: https://t.co/zW16n51NjJ

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios (via Deadline).

“This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

Yesterday (April 4), BBC America released a new trailer for season 3 titled ‘Admit It’ – watch it below.

Executive produced by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among many others, the third season of Killing Eve continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice.

Watch the new season’s first trailer below:

Earlier this year, Killing Eve was renewed for a fourth season.

The hit BBC series was the most watched show on BBC iPlayer in 2019, with 40.3 million viewing requests. Its second season, broadcast last year, saw the largest growth in viewership since the final season of Breaking Bad in 2013.

Meanwhile, Killing Eve has hired Sex Education writer Laura Neal to be its lead writer for season four of the BBC America show.

Neal has previously worked on such shows as Secret Diary of a Call Girl and My Mad Fat Diary in addition to her writing work on the hit Netflix show.