‘Killing Eve’ spin-off series reportedly in the works

A Killing Eve spin-off is in early development, according to reports.

The series, which hasn’t yet been green-lit, is said to focus on the early life of MI6 spymaster Carolyn Mertens, who is played by Fiona Shaw in the original series.

Deadline reports that it understands that Sid Gentle Films is in discussions to produce the spin-off, which would come to BBC America and AMC Networks if given the thumbs up. No timetable on delivery has been given.

The US publication added that it’s unclear whether the new show would air on BBC America (it’s broadcasted on the BBC in the UK) or another AMC Networks-owned channel or streaming service. It also noted that The Sun was first to break news of the spin-off.

Last year, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer discussed what it’s like to retire her character Villanelle in the final season.

The actress, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 for her turn as the chameleon assassin, told Digital Spy about feeling “emotional”.

“I definitely had a moment when I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, ‘Oh God’. I was thinking about the moment when that’s going to be the last take, I felt a bit emotional,” she said.

Sex Education’s Laura Neal is the lead writer and executive producer on the fourth season, along with Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci and Damon Thomas.

In other news, Self Esteem was recently revealed to be composing the music for a play that stars Comer called Prima Facie. The play opens later this month in London.