Kim Cattrall gives update on future of ‘Sex And The City’ character

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has given an update on the future of her character Samantha.

After Cattrall said in 2016 that she would never play her character Samantha again, it was teased last year and confirmed last month that Cattrall would return as the character for a cameo in season two of spin-off show And Just Like That.

Speaking to Today about the cameo and Samantha’s future, Cattrall said: “This is as far as I’m going to go, [but] I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha.

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

The comment comes after Sex And The City star Kristin Davis said she “won’t waste energy” fixing the situation around her co-star Cattrall.

When Davis was asked by The Telegraph if any of the cast members speak to Cattrall, she responded: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody.

“I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t. It’s not in my power.”

Last year, Sarah Jessica Parker stated that she “wouldn’t be OK” with Cattrall joining And Just Like That.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker previously told Variety. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Elsewhere, Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have recalled a “near-death experience” they had with Cattrall while filming the show.