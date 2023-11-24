Kim Kardashian says she cried after Robin Williams Met Gala roast

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she cried after being roasted by Robin Williams back in 2013.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star had her fashion sense critiqued by her 10 year old daughter North West.

While looking back at some of her previous Met Gala looks, Kardashian asked West what she thought about the floral Givenchy maternity dress she wore when she was pregnant with her back in 2013.

Advertisement

“I really don’t like that one,” West said, while fellow reality star Scott Disick chimed in, “Nobody liked that one.”

Kardashian, who attended the event as her ex-husband Kanye West‘s plus one, previously said she cried “the whole way home” after social media trolls compared her floral dress to a sofa.

Williams — who died the following year — also made fun of Kardashian’s look by posting side-by-side images of her in the dress and himself as Mrs. Doubtfire. He captioned the post: “I think I wore it better!”

Kardashian said that she “loved” that look, despite it placing her at the centre of many memes.

“I cried when Robin Williams roasted me and posted who wore it better — me and Mrs. Doubtfire,” she admitted. “I cried when I got home but now I love it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Donald Trump described Kardashian as the “world’s most overrated celebrity”.

The infamous business mogul and former President of the United States took aim at the reality star in a social media post, responding to claims brought forward by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

Karl made the accusations about Trump in an anecdote shared from his new book, Tired Of Winning: Donald Trump And The End Of The Grand Old Party, which claimed that Kim Kardashian organised for “football stars” to visit Trump at the White House during his time in office, in exchange for reduced sentences for the prisoners that Kardashian was advocating.

It also claimed that the then-President went along with the agreement as a favour to her ex-husband West, however, when none of the athletes contacted by Kardashian agreed to the White House visit, Trump turned on the reality star. This, the book states, included Trump hanging up on The Kardashians star when she asked him to support another commutation case after this time in office came to an end.

“Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent – Some people have it, and some people don’t,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, seemingly objecting to the allegations brought forward by the journalist.

“In the ‘book’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.”