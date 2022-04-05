Kim Tae-ri talks about the age gap between ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’ characters

Twenty Five Twenty One actress Kim Tae-ri has shared her thoughts on the age gap between her character’s and her romantic interest in the series.

Following the recent conclusion of the tvN and Netflix K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One, Kim spoke to Newsen about her role as Na Hee-do and her thoughts on the high school athlete’s romantic relationship with journalist Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk), who is four years older.

While the two characters only officially begin their a romantic and physical relationship after Hee-do was of age, with her initiating, the series has garnered some criticism for featuring the growing feelings between a high schooler (18) and a working adult (22).

Advertisement

“These are aspects that we discussed a lot when I first read the script and were in the process of talking about our characters. We thought of it as something we had to approach carefully,” said the 31-year-old actress, as translated by Soompi.

“Honestly, from Hee-do’s perspective, this wasn’t something to pay a lot of attention to. However, from the perspective of Nam Joo-hyuk acting as Baek Yi-jin, it was a really important aspect.”

“We constantly were in discussions with the director and writer,” Kim added. “The director also thought a lot about how to approach this from a directing standpoint with the actors. I think that’s how we gradually created [their relationship], one-by-one.”

Twenty Five Twenty One appeared on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of the most-watched non-English shows for several weeks throughout its run, peaking at Number Two with a total of 24.1million hours viewed for the week of March 21 to 27.

In other news, Netflix announced that its upcoming fantasy K-drama series The Sound Of Magic would be premiering on the streaming platform this May. The show will feature a star-studded cast that includes Hwang In-youp (True Beauty), Ji Chang-wook (The K2, Backstreet Rookie) and Choi Sung-eun (Beyond Evil).

Advertisement

The Sound Of Magic is based on a popular webcomic titled Annarasumanara and helmed by Itaewon Class and Love In The Moonlight director Kim Sung-youn.