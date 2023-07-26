‘King the Land’ is Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week

JTBC K-drama King the Land has become Netflix’s most-watched TV show of the week.

According to Netflix’s official most-watched list, which tracks the platforms most popular content based on views, South Korean drama King the Land is the most-watched TV show on the streaming platform for the week of July 17-July 23.

While Netflix ranks its TV shows in separate English and non-English categories, the total views for King the Land stand at 4,700,000. That exceeds the Number One English language series Sweet Magnolias latest season, which clocked in 4,600,000 views.

It is also the romantic-comedy series’ sixth week in the Top 10 most-watched non-English TV shows. King the Land premiered its first episode on June 17. At the time of publishing, 12 of King the Land’s 16 episodes have been released.

Other K-dramas on Netflix’s most-watched non-English TV list include Celebrity and See You in My 19th Life, at Number Six and Eight, respectively.

King the Land stars Girls’ Generation’s Im YoonA and 2PM member Junho as hotelier Cheon Sa-rang and Gu Won, resptively. Caught in an inheritance war with his half sister, Gu Won begins to work as the head manager of King Hotel where he meets Sa-rang, and the pair begin to develop a romance.

In other news, Netflix has dropped a trailer for its upcoming original thriller Mask Girl. Set to premiere in August, the series stars Reflection of You‘s Go Hyun-jung and Kim Mo-mi, an ordinary office worker who used to dream of being a celebrity. After work, she lives a double life as an anonymous streamer known as “Mask Girl”.