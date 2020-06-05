Kiss my face! Alan Partridge to return for new podcast

Steve Coogan will return as Alan Partridge for a new podcast.

The actor will reprise the role of the Norwich radio host for From The Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, in which he will welcome listeners inside his home across 18 episodes.

It will reportedly see the character attempting to connect with a younger audience, as well as showing “a wiser, more reflective Alan” and “a maturity and insight that will be instantly recognisable to his fans, even if it’s not yet acknowledged by some of his more storied peers”.

Each episode will recorded inside Alan’s shed – the titular Oasthouse.

He said: “If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one. All national treasures have a podcast.

“With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

“Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like.

“Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on radio.”

The first episode of From The Oasthouse is available for free via Amazon Alexa from June 5 until June 12.

The full series will then be available on Audible from September 3.

Earlier this year, Coogan also confirmed that Partridge will return for a second series of This Time, his BBC magazine show which debuted last year.