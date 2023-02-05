Kit Harington opens up about possible ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off with Jon Snow

Actor Kit Harington has opened up about a possible Game Of Thrones spin-off involving his character Jon Snow.

Harington spoke about the possibility of a spin-off show on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week.

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off, he joked with Fallon: “I don’t know, man… I walk down the street, and I get recognised a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know?” I’m pretty close to, like, putting on some furs,” he told Fallon before adding, “I got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day.”

He continued: “And when it gets below a certain number, I think I’ll do a spin-off.”

Fallon then jokingly asked his audience to stop asking Harington for photos in an attempt to trigger a new show. “We would see a Game Of Thrones spin-off right now with Jon Snow”, he laughed.

Harington said he ultimately “can’t say anything” about a prospective reprisal as Jon Snow, but didn’t say it definitely wasn’t happening, leading to speculation among fans that a show could be in the works.

News news of a sequel series being in early development was first rumoured in June 2022 and actor Maisie Williams, who played his sister Ayra in the show, said she hoped it would happen.

“I think it’s really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor,” Williams told People in an interview last year.

“Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset. I think everything he touches is magic, and I’m excited to see what it will be.”

Harington himself told EW during a 2022 Game Of Thrones convention that there was more of a story left in his character.

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Danny… about Ygritte dying in his arms… about how he hung Olly, and…about all of this trauma…And that… that’s interesting.”

He went on to say Snow’s banishment to the wall was “the greatest curse” and hopes what happened next to his character can be explored.

Last year, Most recently, actor Emilia Clarke seemed to confirm the spin-off was happening, in an interview with the BBC. Clarke starred alongside Harington in Game Of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” said Clarke when asked about the proposed sequel series.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” she added. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

However, Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has previously said that a number of future spin-offs of the show have been “shelved” by HBO.

In a new blog post posted on his website, Martin said that structural changes at streaming service HBO Max have impacted the development of a number of planned spin-offs, and while a number are “shelved,” they are “not dead” in the author’s opinion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO compiled 15 possible prequel concepts based on Martin’s collective works, with Bloodmoon, a spin-off set in the Age of Heroes, being cancelled in 2019 following a pilot.