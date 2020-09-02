Kit Harington’s first post-‘Game Of Thrones’ role unveiled

The first TV role for Kit Harington since the end of Game of Thrones has been confirmed, as he’s set to star in the second season of Netflix drama Criminal.

Harington, who played Jon Snow in the HBO series, will be guest starring in the second chapter in the anthology series, which sets each episode in a suspect interview room and adjoining observation room.

Watch the first trailer for Criminal season 2 here:

The new tagline reads, “Four new cases, four new suspects, one room that changes everything. Every suspect has their story.”

NEW 🎬 Kit Harington in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘Criminal’ (a thread) pic.twitter.com/IdPZ5UF8lm — Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) September 2, 2020

Kit Harington will be joining Sharon Horgan, Kunal Nayyar and Sophie Okonedo as guest stars, opposite Katherine Kelly who will return to reprise her role as Detective Inspector Natalie Hobbs, and Lee Ingleby as Detective Inspector Tony Myerscough.

Criminal will also star Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf as Detective Constable Vanessa Warren and Detective Constable Kyle Petit respectively.

Check out the first images of Criminal season 2 below:

In the first season of Criminal, David Tennant played a man whose daughter was killed, while Hayley Atwell also starred, as the witness to the crimes of her boyfriend.

While there were only three episodes to begin with, the upcoming second season will offer four.

Season 2 of Criminal will air worldwide on Netflix on September 16.