Hugh Jackman stars in the trailer for new series ‘Koala Man’ from ‘Rick and Morty’ creator

The first trailer has arrived for Koala Man, an upcoming animated series from YOLO: Crystal Fantasy creator Michael Cusack and executive produced by Rick and Morty‘s Justin Roiland.

The eight-episode series, which will premiere on Disney+ in Australia on January 9, stars Cusack as a mdidle-aged dad named Kevin in the Australian suburb of Dapto with a secret identity: the superhero Koala Man.

Hugh Jackman stars opposite Cusack, with fellow Australians Sarah Snook (of Succession fame) and Hugo Weaving also starring, alongside Flight of the Conchords‘ Jemaine Clement. Demi Lardner, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O’Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran, and Jarrad Wright round out the cast.

According to the official synopsis, Koala Man follows Cusack’s character, “whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto”.

“Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians,” it continues.

“On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

In addition to Cusack and Roiland executive producing, Koala Man also enlisted Pokémon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Michael Cowap also served as an executive producer on the series, which will stream on Hulu in the US.

Koala Man is the latest in a string of animated series roles for Jackman. He lent his voice to a 2021 episode of Big Mouth as himself, and last year featured in episodes of Human Resources and The Simpsons.