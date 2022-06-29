Korean remake of ‘Money Heist’ is the most-watched non-English Netflix series of the week

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list of most-watched non-English shows for the week.

According to data from the streaming platform, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area was the most-viewed non-English show for the week of June 20 to 26, logging 33.7million hours viewed.

That figure also places the brand-new K-drama series as the third most-watched show on the streaming platform overall, only bested by the fourth season of Stranger Things (76.9million hours viewed) and the newly released third season of The Umbrella Academy.

Elsewhere on this week’s rankings of the most-watched Netflix shows, K-drama Our Blues ranked eighth on the non-English list with 9.2million hours viewed. It is the series’ ninth week on the list since its premiere in April.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is a South Korean remake of the Spanish series of the same name, and premiered on Netflix on June 24. The K-drama follows the Professor and his crew as they attempt to pull off a heist of massive proportions.

All episodes were directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has previously helmed acclaimed dramas such as The Guest, Voice and Black. Ryu Yong-jae (My Holo Love, Psychopath Diary) is a screenwriter for the series alongside Kim Hwan-chae and Choi Sung-jun.

