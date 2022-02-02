Kristen Bell apologises to fan after he watches sex scene with his mum in the room

Kristen Bell has apologised to a fan who watched a sex scene in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with his mum in the room.

The actor, who stars in the new satirical comedy series on Netflix, responded to a fan’s tweet about one of the scenes in the show.

“Just watched Kristen Bell get absolutely RAILED with my girlfriend and my mom in the same room…” Twitter user Eric wrote, to which Bell replied: “Hahahahaha sorry dude.”

Hahahahaha sorry dude — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) January 30, 2022

He then added: “You need to apologise to my mom right now.”

The scene in question sees Bell’s character Anna have sex with Benjamin Levy Aguilar’s character in a lengthy montage scene.

An official synopsis for The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window reads: “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.