Kumail Nanjiani joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ season four

Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has joined the cast for season four of Only Murders In The Building.

According to a Variety report, Nanjiani will appear in a recurring role throughout the fourth season of Only Murders In The Building. Little else is known about the role and season four, though a source told Variety that Nanjiani’s character will be integral to the season.

Nanjiani is the latest big name to be added to the season four cast. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all return to lead the series, while Meryl Streep reprises her role from season 3.

Advertisement

Other new names joining the season four cast are Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Molly Shannon. Details surrounding their roles are currently under wraps.

Reviewing season three of Only Murders In The Building, Thomas Smith wrote for NME: “There’s ample meat on the bones of this mystery for our part-time gumshoes to hypothesise about – and enough for fans to form theories of their own too.

“In lesser hands, Only Murders… could have become just another statistic in the cosy crime boom; instead, we’re treated to a must-watch mystery romp.”

Only Murders In The Building season 3 earned the 16th spot in NME‘s list of the best TV shows of 2023. Elizabeth Aubrey wrote: “The unlikely true crime podcasting team of neighbours Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver once again sleuthed their way to the truth in a show full of humour, character and heart. But the real scene-stealers this time around were Short and Streep, whose romance side-story proved just as gripping as the main mystery itself.”