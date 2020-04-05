Kyle MacLachlan is hosting a virtual ‘Twin Peaks’ viewing party

Kyle MacLachlan, who played the much-loved Agent Dale Cooper in Twin Peaks, is hosting a virtual viewing party to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary next week.

David Lynch and Mark Frost’s acclaimed series was first broadcast on April 8 1990 and ran for two seasons. It was revived in 2017 for a highly praised third run.

“I’ve been seeing some of you rewatching Twin peaks & I was thinking we watch an episode together for the 30th anniversary next week!” MacClachlan tweeted, along with a video message.

I've been seeing some of you rewatching #TwinPeaks & I was thinking we watch an episode together for the 30th anniversary next week! Let me know in the comments below which episode from season 1 or 2 you'd want to watch the most ⤵️ #TwinPeaksWatchParty pic.twitter.com/ZriI5sFfO1 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 2, 2020

Speaking in the video, MacLachlan said: “I’m channelling my inner Beethoven,” in reference to a somewhat unkempt haircut.

“So listen, I’ve been noticing that some of you have been watching and rewatching, and some discovering for the first time Twin Peaks, and I thought ‘why don’t we set up a time when we can watch your favourite episode together’?”

He concluded, in the style of Agent Cooper, “Damn good idea.”

The three seasons of Twin Peaks were recently collected in a massive 21-disc box set that also includes the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and its deleted scenes, dubbed Missing Pieces, as well as behind the scenes footage and cast interviews.

Rumours have long persisted that a fourth season could be in the works. In 2017, Machlachlan said he would “welcome” further episodes in the future: “I had such a wonderful time on this. And you’re talking about working again with David Lynch, so that’s a no brainer.”