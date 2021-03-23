Atlanta star LaKeith Stanfield has said new episodes of the show have “so much ammunition” from the real world.

Discussing the return of the series later this year following an extended hiatus, Stanfield told NME that the cast and crew will be responding to real-world events.

“I’m excited for the new season,” Stanfield began. “So much has happened in the world. We got so much ammunition.”

He continued: “In fact, sometimes I think the world is crazier than anything we might be able to drum up. But I’m excited to go see all my friends again. It’s always a good time.

“And I miss everybody. I got to work with Zazie [Beetz] on The Harder They Fall, so that was really cool. And it’s gonna be great to see her and see everybody again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Stanfield spoke of Atlanta creator and co-star Donald Glover as his number one mentor.

“He’s always had a wealth of knowledge,” Stanfield said. “He just has a different perspective about everything. But then second to that is probably Jay-Z. The way he carries himself is quite inspiring.”

LaKeith Stanfield is currently starring in Judas and the Black Messiah, and has been nominated for an Oscar for his role as FBI informant Bill O’Neal.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Far from just a mini-biopic about a shameful chapter of American history, and way more than a simple character study from two of the best actors around, this is angry, important, relevant filmmaking about a message that matters.”

Judas And The Black Messiah is out now on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and in US cinemas and on HBO Max.