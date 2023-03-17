Lance Reddick, star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’, dies aged 60

Lance Reddick, star of The Wire and the John Wick series, has died at the age of 60.

The news was first reported by TMZ, with representatives for the actor now confirming to Variety that the actor passed away of natural causes this morning (March 17) at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Reddick appears in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 film, reprising his role as hotel concierge Charon. On Wednesday night (March 15), he missed the film’s premiere, instead posting a photo from home with his dogs.

After beginning his career in 2000 HBO prison drama Oz, Reddick made his name as police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in The Wire.

Reddick’s other roles on TV came in the likes of Lost and Fringe, while also taking up roles as a voice actor in the likes of Rick and Morty, The Vindicators, DuckTales and more.

He was also the voice of Commander Zavala in the video game series Destiny, and today players of Destiny 2 have been taking to The Tower in game to pay their respects to the actor.

Tributes to Reddick are being paid on social media, with director James Gunn tweeting: “Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators.”

Ben Stiller added: “ Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost.”

Questlove also paid his respects to Reddick online, writing on Instagram: “I can’t take it no more. RIP Lance Reddick.”

