Larry David confronted Elon Musk at a wedding over Republican support

Larry David confronted Elon Musk for supporting the Republican Party at a wedding last year, according to a new biography.

As described in author Walter Isaacson’s authorised biography, Elon Musk, the altercation is said to have occurred at Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel’s wedding in Saint-Tropez, France in May 2022, a few days after the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the book (via New York Post), the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator “seemed to be fuming” when he sat down with Musk at the wedding reception.

“Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David asked Musk, seemingly in reference to the shooting which killed 19 children and two teachers. The “baffled” and “annoyed” Tesla CEO is said to have replied: “I’m anti-kid murder.” In reponse, David said: “Then how could you vote Republican?”

David later confirmed the encounter to Isaacson, telling the author: “His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw. Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

Last year, Musk said he plans to vote Republican in the next election despite voting “overwhelmingly” for Democrats in the past.

Speaking at a Miami tech conference (via Insider), Musk said: “The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias. I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will.”

In 2021, David reportedly engaged in a heated row with Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz over his political ties to Donald Trump.