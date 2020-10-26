Larry David reveals his all-time favourite ‘Seinfeld’ episode

Seinfeld co-creator Larry David has revealed his all-time favourite episode of the hit sitcom.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star famously wrote a huge bulk of the iconic show, though has admitted that he was prepared to “pack the whole thing in” over a particular episode.

Speaking during a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Texas, David opened-up about making season four episode The Contest, which follows the main characters as they hold a contest to see who can go the longest without masturbating.

Now widely regarded as one of the show’s best episodes, the writer revealed that it is now his own personal favourite, though he initially kept the idea close to his chest over fears that NBC executives would not approve.

“This one, I didn’t even put on the board because I didn’t want them asking,” David said. “I just wanted them to come and see the read-through. [When they did] I had worked myself up into a lather because the read-through really went great.

“I was watching [the network executives] and I couldn’t tell how much they liked it. But I was ready to pack the whole thing in if they didn’t let us do this show: ‘I’m quitting. I’m quitting. I’m gonna quit.'”

“Fortunately, they didn’t say a word,” he admitted. “I was shocked.”

David added of the episode: “That show changed something about how we were perceived in television land. It really catapulted us to another place. It moved us to another level, I think. And the show got much more popular after that episode.”

During the live stream, star Julia Louis-Dreyfus named Soup Nazi as her favourite episode, while Alexander said The Marine Biologist was his.