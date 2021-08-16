Larry David said he was “so relieved” to be uninvited to Barack Obama’s 60th party

Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David has revealed how “relieved” he was to be uninvited from Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

The event took place last weekend at Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, with the family of the former US president forced to scale back their guestlist in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

David told the New York Times that he feared he would be asked to do a stand-up routine with three days notice when Obama’s assistant called him, and was “so relieved” when he was told he could no longer attend.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” the comedian said.

“When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane.

“Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”

In a statement obtained by Fox News Hannah Hankins, spokesperson for the Obamas, said of the event: “Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.

“President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

Meanwhile, Larry David – who also co-created hit sitcom Seinfeld, recently revealed his all-time favourite episode last year to be the season four episode The Contest.

“I was watching [the network executives] and I couldn’t tell how much they liked it,” he said.

“But I was ready to pack the whole thing in if they didn’t let us do this show: ‘I’m quitting. I’m quitting. I’m gonna quit.’”