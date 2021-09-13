Larry David has been spotted plugging his ears while watching a runway show at New York Fashion Week.

In a scene that could have been lifted straight out of his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, the star appeared in the front row at STAUD’s Spring 22 show over the weekend as the music appeared to get too loud for him.

David is seen crouching down in his seat as he holds his ears closed, with the clip later posted on Instagram by The Cut‘s Senior Fashion Writer Emilia Petrarca.

“Larry David should come to fashion week more often I think he’d really enjoy it,” she joked.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator was also seen at the US Open Women’s Singles final over the weekend, which was won by Emma Raducanu. In a clip, he is also spotted plugging his ears in the crowd.

Larry David plugging his ears is perfect Larry David @LightsCameraPod (via ig:alirosemann) pic.twitter.com/G2NvWpaxbM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 12, 2021

The news comes after it was recently confirmed that the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be premiering in October on HBO .

“You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October,” the channel confirmed in a social media post last month.

Meanwhile, David recently opened up about his relief after being uninvited to Barack Obama’s recent 60th birthday celebrations.

The former US president was forced to scale back his celebrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the comedian admitting he thought he would be asked to do a stand-up routine with three days notice when Obama’s assistant called.

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David said. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane.

“Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink and finished my crossword puzzle.”