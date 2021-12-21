Lee Joon, Lee Jin-wook reveal they “didn’t exactly bond” while shooting ‘Bulgasal’

Lee Joon and Lee Jin-wook, stars of the new Netflix series Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, have revealed that they had a hard time getting to know one another while filming the series.

In an new interview with Cosmopolitan Korea, the two actors revealed that the nature of their roles in Bulgasal: Immortal Souls made it hard for them to bond with one another. Jin-wook explained that he didn’t get to see Joon much outside of filming, while noting on set, the two didn’t get a chance to know each other as they played enemies and “only shot gruesome scenes together.”

“I think that’s why we also instinctively didn’t get closer to each other,” the actor elaborated, as translated by Soompi. “We were considerate of each other’s acting process by staying out of each other’s way which I think is an interesting new kind of acting rapport.”

“We didn’t exactly bond and become close friends but I guess the kind of chemistry you had with your enemy is quite different,” Jin-wook added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Joon revealed that the two actors ended up “looking out for each other” due to the emotional nature of their on-screen interactions. “We were always a bit sensitive because we shot a lot of difficult and uncomfortable scenes together.”

“I think we looked out for each other because we both didn’t have any normal scenes to shoot,” he added. “This drama also involves a lot of special effects, we couldn’t even breathe in one scene where the set was on fire so we didn’t really have time to joke around. We would have had more fun shooting if we had met on another type of drama.”

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls follows the intertwined lives of Min Sang-woon, who has reincarnated for the past 600 years with all her memories intact and Dan Hwal, who has survived the past 600 years as a blood-thirsty immortal.

The drama premiered on cable network tvN on December 18 and is also available to stream on Netflix.