Lee Jung-jae on ‘Squid Game’’s success: “I can feel the popularity”

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae has opened up about the sudden global popularity of the Netflix original series.

Lee discussed the success and acclaim that Squid Game has been receiving both domestically and internationally during an interview with South Korean news outlet Star News. The actor shared that even though he doesn’t usually use social media, he is still aware of the immense buzz around the show.

“I lurk on social media. I can feel the popularity. I’ve been seeing lots of people upload photos,” he said, as translated by Soompi, adding that his fellow cast members have also been “uploading photos” about the show onto social media. “Even just this morning, I was asked, ‘Can I upload this photo of us together?’ So I told them to upload it.”

Lee also spoke about the “parody videos” of the drama that have been circulating online, most notably on TikTok, saying that they are “so fun”. He added: “I can’t look often as I’m currently filming a project, but I look on social media and laugh whenever I get a break.”

The actor later noted that he believes Squid Game‘s popularity boils down to its “unique aspects”, even discounting the fact that its a South Korean production. “The scenario features a complex combination of a variety of aspects, and I think the filming and characters were all part of that harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Squid Game breakout star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how it felt to film the hit Netflix original series. In a recently released behind-the-scenes video, the model-turned-actress said that filming the show was “actually terrifying” at times.