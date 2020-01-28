News

Lena Dunham says she “didn’t want to live” during prescription drugs addiction

"I felt nothing"

Charlotte Krol
Lena Dunham attends Broadway opening night of "Betrayal" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on September 5, 2019 in New York City. CREDIT: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Lena Dunham has opened up about her addiction to prescription drugs, saying that she felt like she “didn’t want to live”.

The Girls creator and star, 33, revealed that she hit a low point while recovering from a hysterectomy and splitting with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.

Lena Dunham attends Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lena Dunham

“One day, I looked around and I was lying in a bed in my parents’ apartment under two blankets, in the same pyjamas I’d been in for three days, and I was like, ‘This isn’t me’,” she told Cosmopolitan in an interview published today (January 28).

‘It wasn’t that I was suicidal,” she added. “I felt nothing. I didn’t want to live.”

The writer, director and producer also addressed her relationship with Bleachers frontman Antonoff, saying that the pair fell in love early on in their careers and remain friends.

“There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy,” she said of her behaviour while dating the producer. “But he has been beautifully accepting of those and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger too.”

Dunham, who is now sober, spoke about her struggles with addiction back in October while speaking at a benefit lunch.

“Being sober in life is hard,” Dunham told Variety at the event held at LA’s Friendly House treatment centre. “But being sober is the first step to facing all the things that made you want to hide in the first place.”

