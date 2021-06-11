Liam Neeson denies return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

Liam Neeson has quashed rumours that he will return to portray Qui-Gon Jinn in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+.

The actor was interviewed on last night’s episode (June 10) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his new film, The Ice Road. When Kimmel approached the subject of the Star Wars series, Neeson denied he will be involved in the production, jokingly adding Disney does not “have enough money”.

“I heard Ewan McGregor was gonna do a series,” Neeson said. “No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.” Watch the interview below.

Advertisement

While Neeson’s Jedi master character was killed off at the end of the 1999 film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I), rumours have persisted that he would return to the role. Earlier this year, Neeson had even shown interest in reprising the role of Qui-Gon, saying that he would be “up for it” if given the opportunity.

Neeson’s new film The Ice Road is set to premiere on Netflix on June 25. The film stars the actor opposite Laurence Fishburne and Benjamin Walker.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the prequel trilogy of films. He will be joined by Hayden Christensen, who previously played Anakin Skywalker in his ascent to power as Darth Vader.

The cast is rounded up by the likes of Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Benny Safdie, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Maya Erskine. No release date has been confirmed for Obi-Wan Kenobi.