Lily James calls playing Pamela Anderson “freeing and liberating”

Lily James has described her experience playing Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy as “freeing and liberating”.

The actor, who is set to play the iconic Baywatch star alongside Sebastian Stan as former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, said the physical transformation in particular stuck with her.

READ MORE: The best new and returning TV shows to look forward to in 2022

“Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it,” James said of the physical process, which took four hours, involving a chest plate, wig, and fake tan, in an interview with People.

Advertisement

“I’ve never done anything where I look very different from myself before. And I’d really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it,” James continued.

“There was a bravery that came from that. A courage that came from… disappearing.”

Describing the experience of returning to herself when leaving the character, Lily James added: “It was like being stripped of all these superpowers!” she explained to the publication. “I’d really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to — it was really thrilling.”

Pam & Tommy will follow Anderson and Lee’s marriage in 1995 through to the birth of their children and the leak of their honeymoon sex tape.

Earlier this year, Tommy Lee gave his seal of approval for the upcoming series, saying he’s “stoked”.

Advertisement

“I know Sebastian, he’s playing me. From what he’s told me, really beautiful story,” Lee said when asked for his thoughts on the show by Entertainment Tonight.

“I think a lot of people would think it’s one thing, but it’s really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There’s different laws now.”

The first three episodes of the eight-part drama will drop on Disney+ from February 2.