Lili Reinhart says she was diagnosed with alopecia amid “major depressive episode”

Lili Reinhart has shared that she has been diagnosed with the skin disease alopecia, which commonly causes hair loss.

Reinhart, 27, revealed the information in a video posted on TikTok, in which she mouthed along to a viral audio which was a soundbite from an interview with Jeremy Strong where he said: “I’m pushed beyond the limits of what a person should be able to endure.”

The text which was overlaid read: “Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode”.

Advertisement

According to the NHS, the causes of temporary hair loss can include medical conditions, stress, weight loss, iron deficiency or treatment for other illnesses. If caused by a medical condition, the hair usually grows back after recovery, but there are steps that can be made to try and ease or speed-up the recovery process.

In the video, the Riverdale star has her head in what appears to be a red light therapy device, a common treatment method which can stimulate hair growth.

The caption to the video reads: “Red light therapy is my new best friend. #alopecia #MentalHealth”.

Reinhart has been open about her mental health in the past, speaking in 2018 about her body dysmorphia, and then again in 2020 with her book Swimming Lessons, which details her experience with the condition.

She also revealed in 2017 that she suffered with anxiety, and then again in 2019 with an Instagram post that read: “I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me. And good luck to you on yours”.