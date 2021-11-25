Listen to the full ‘Rogers: The Musical’ song from ‘Hawkeye’

Marvel has released the full-length version of ‘Save The City’ from Disney+ series Hawkeye.

The track is featured in the show’s first episode, where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) attends a fictional theatre show titled Rogers: The Musical.

The segment shown reimagines the attack on New York from 2012’s The Avengers as a Broadway show, featuring all-singing and dancing interpretations on Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye himself.

There’s even a clever dig at the inaccuracy of Broadway interpretations, as Ant-Man is featured in the superhero line-up despite not being in the original battle.

The song is written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical version of Hairspray and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

‘Save The City’ also features many prominent theatre actors, including Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber and Shayna Steele.

Hawkeye is the latest Marvel TV series which connects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Loki.

In NME’s three-star review of the first two episodes, the show is described as “a great, slick Christmas buddy comedy that’s all about giving Hailee Steinfeld a warm welcome to the MCU.”

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are available to stream on Disney+. The third episode is set to be released Wednesday December 1.