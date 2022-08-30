NewsTV News

Kim Go-eun fights to overturn her family’s fate in new ‘Little Women’ trailer

The director of the series, which premieres on Netflix this weekend, has teased "a huge twist that will exceed all expectations"

By Gladys Yeo
Kim Go-eun in 'Little Women'. Credits: tvN/Netflix

Netflix and tvN have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women.

Set to premiere this weekend, the new K-drama series follows three sisters, In-ju (Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty. As the story progresses, the trio will go against one of the nation’s wealthiest families.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of each sister: In-hye, the youngest, is a student at a prestigious arts high school, but cannot afford the same luxuries her peers enjoy. The middle sister, In-kyeong, is a passionate reporter who is willing to put up with anything, while In-ju appears to be a regular office worker struggling to make a living.

Later, In-ju chances upon a large sum of money. Seizing the opportunity to change her family’s lives, she ends up getting involved with powerful politicians Won Sang-ah (Uhm Ji-won) and Park Jae-sang (Penthouse’s Um Ki-joon). Later, In-ju declares: “My sisters and I are going to try and live a smooth life.” Watch the trailer above.

Little Women is helmed by famed TV director Kim Hee-won, whose most notable works include 2021’s blockbuster revenge-thriller VincenzoThe Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

“I imagined the ‘little women’ from the novel coming to South Korea,” Kim said of the series in a press conference earlier this week, per Korea Herald. “We start off by presenting the money problem, a harsh reality that many viewers can easily relate to, and the story ends with a huge twist that will exceed all expectations.”

Kim is joined by screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote the screenplay for the drama series Mother (2018). She has also worked on critically-acclaimed South Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).

Little Women starts airing on September 3 KST on tvN every Saturday and Sunday night, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

