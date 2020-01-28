News

‘Loki’ first look: Tom Hiddleston shares video from set of new Marvel TV series

"Prep is going really well"

Charlotte Krol
Actor Tom Hiddleston
Actor Tom Hiddleston visits Build Series to discuss his Broadway debut at "Betrayal" at Build Studio on November 07, 2019 in New York City. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston has given fans a first glimpse from the set of new Marvel TV series Loki.

Loki is a forthcoming Disney+ spin-off show that will focus on the villainous Marvel character, whom Hiddleston portrayed in the Thor and Avengers film franchises.

To tease fans with what’s to come, Hiddleston yesterday (January 27) shared a clip of him attempting – and failing to land – a stunt flip. “Prep is going really well. #Loki,” he joked in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Prep is going really well. #Loki

A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on

The video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times since it was uploaded, with fans joining in on ribbing his efforts. “Man hit the bed like a grapefruit yes,” commented one Instagram user.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

In other Hiddleston news, last year the actor was mocked for appearing in a bizarre vitamin advert that was first aired in China.

In it, he is seen making a breakfast of eggs, cucumber, peppers, sweetcorn, red onions, kale, carrots, and “pepper on top” for an anonymous woman. He puts the plate down in front of her and adds, “Oh, and your Centrum” before picking up a bottle of the vitamin.

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2021.

