‘Loki’ season two to start shooting in London next month

Loki season two is set to begin filming next month.

The Marvel/Disney+ series will soon start work on new episodes, first confirmed in the post-credits scene of season one, as revealed in a production listing.

The shoot will reportedly begin on June 6 in London. No release date has been confirmed yet, but considering the scale of Marvel projects, fans are not expecting new episodes until 2023.

Advertisement

Season two of Loki is expected to see the return of Tom Hiddleston’s titular Asgardian lord, and while it has not been confirmed, it is expected that Sophia Di Martino will reprise her role as Sylvie.

Kate Herron, who directed the six episodes of the first season, will produce season two, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over as co-directors.

Tom Hiddleston recently spoke about the “meaningful” reveal that Loki is bisexual.

“It was a small step, and there’s further to go,” Hiddleston said in an interview with The Guardian. “But it was definitely important to all of us.”

Advertisement

Reviewing that episode, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw wrote: “Already talked about in press interviews leading up to the show’s release, it’s great to see something so momentous (and so long overdue) handled in such a casual way, with all credit to Hiddleston’s perfect delivery and director Kate Herron’s smart use of blue and pink lighting.”