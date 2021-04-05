News TV News

‘Loki’: Watch Tom Hiddleston work with time travel in new trailer for Marvel series

"I'm 10 steps ahead of you"

By Charlotte Krol
Loki
Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' (2021), directed by Kate Herron. CREDIT: MARVEL STUDIOS / Album

A new trailer for Marvel‘s new Loki TV series on Disney+ has been released.

The show, which premieres on June 11, sees Loki aka “the God of Mischief” step out of his brother Thor’s shadow after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority),” Marvel said of Loki in a synopsis posted online.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular character and is joined by Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Wunmi Mosaku in the six-episode series.

Little is known about the plot besides time travel being a major factor.

Visual effects supervisor Brad Parker implied in a recent interview that fans should expect the unexpected. “Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun,” Parker told Comic Book Movie last month.

“It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it.”

Loki will be the third Marvel Studios series release on Disney+ following the streaming platform’s premiere of WandaVision in January and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier last month.

